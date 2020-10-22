Tim Hortons to test reusable, returnable cup and food packaging

Tim Hortons tells 2 On Your Side this program will begin with select restaurants in Toronto for now.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tim Hortons has unveiled a new pilot program that would introduce reusable, returnable cup and food packaging.

Tim Hortons says they have partnered with TerraCycle's zero-waste platform, Loop, that will give people the option of paying a deposit and receiving reusable and returnable cups or food containers with their order.

Tim Hortons tells 2 On Your Side this program will begin with select restaurants in Toronto for now.

When people are done with their reusable cups or food packaging, you can return the reusable cups or food containers at the participating restaurant and have their deposit refunded.

"To really make an impact, we know we need to do something completely different. And as Canada's quick service restaurant leader, we also know it's our responsibility to be bold in that change. That's why we're really excited to be announcing this industry-leading initiative. A first of its kind in Canada that focuses on reusables," according to Hope Bagozzi, the Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons, in a news release.