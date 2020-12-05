BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tim Hortons is giving back to workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis in Western New York by creating the a donut to benefit ECMC and Kaleida Health.

The United Donut, which is draped in white icing with a showering of red, white and blue sprinkles on top, is only sticking around for a few days. The restaurant said they created the sweet treat to show appreciation to those battling COVID-19 in Buffalo.

The United Donut will be offered from May 14-17 for $1.49, but it's not available on delivery or mobile app orders. All of the proceeds from the donut sold locally will go to ECMC and the Kaleida Health Foundation.

