Tim Hortons releases DIY donut decorating kit, special donut for the 4th of July

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tim Hortons is celebrating Independence Day by offering a 4th of July themed DIY donut kit, allowing customers to decorate their own red, white and blue patriotic treats.

The DIY donut kit comes with six ring donuts, containers of vanilla fondant as well as red, white and blue sprinkles.

“We’re excited to be celebrating Independence Day with a DIY Donut kit guests can use to customize their own donuts and share with their friends and family,” says Ricardo Azevedo of Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons is also offering the "Independence Day Fireworks Donut," which is red, white and blue and features sprinkles and fizzy cluster toppings. The cafe and bake shop says the sugary clusters pop in your mouth, which is a festive surprise.

The patriotic donut will be available at participating U.S. locations while supplies last.