BUFFALO, N.Y. — October has arrived, and if you're already all pumpkin-spiced out, Tim Hortons is here to give you a break from all the cinnamon and nutmeg.

They have introduced an entire Kit Kat beverage menu. It includes a Kit Kat latte, iced capp, and hot chocolate.

The trio of decadent drinks is only available for a limited time.

Tim Hortons did not specify how long that is. They say you should check with the store you're headed to to make sure they're available.

RELATED: TreBrewChet brings pumpkin launching to Buffalo's Outer Harbor

RELATED: Record set at hands-free pumpkin pie eating contest in Clarence

RELATED: Pumpkin Fiesta gets underway at Becker Farms in Gasport