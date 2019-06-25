BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Canada Day less than a week away and Independence Day following shortly after, Tim Hortons is gearing up to celebrate the way they do best— with some sweet treats.

The new Fireworks Donuts "pop" in appearance and taste.

The Independence Day Fireworks donut is topped with vanilla fondant, red and white popping candy, and blue and white sprinkles. The Canada Day Fireworks donut shares that same vanilla fondant and popping candy, but replaces the blue sprinkles with red.

These patriotic treats will be available starting June 26th at participating restaurants for a limited time.