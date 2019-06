National Donut Day is just around the corner and Tim Hortons has a new treat they want you to try.

Tim Hortons will debut the Churro donut beginning June 7 at select restaurants.

And if the donut isn't at your favorite Tim Hortons on Friday, it will be available nationwide starting June 12 for a limited time.

The special edition treat is a honey cruller donut filled with caramel filling and topped with cinnamon sugar.