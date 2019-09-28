BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Coffee Day is nearly upon us, and Tim Hortons is prepared to celebrate the holiday.

The coffee chain is hosting free rewards Saturday and Sunday if you purchase an item through the Tims Rewards mobile app.

Customers who use the app can receive one free National Coffee Day reward with their purchase. The reward can then be redeemed for coffee, as well as eligible beverages and baked goods.

According to Tim Hortons, the reward is limited to one purchase per person per day and may take 24 to 60 hours to receive the award.

