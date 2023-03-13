Thirsty Buffalo transitions to new ownership on Elmwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirsty Buffalo is changing hands in Buffalo, but the new owner says he’s not planning many changes.

Tyler Hamill bought the business at 555 Elmwood Ave. in a deal that closed in mid-February. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hamill has spent the past 18 months working on the deal, taking over the bar/restaurant from Greg Andreozzi, who co-founded the business with two partners in 2008. The building at the corner of Anderson Place is owned by Sinatra & Co. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.