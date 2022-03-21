The Little Bakery adds third site through new partner

Though the business is known for sheet pizza slices and Italian bread, it’s just as well-known for its philanthropy.

SANBORN, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls bakery has expanded with a third site in nearby Sanborn.

The Little Bakery partnered with Gail’s Tobacco & Gas Outlet at 2273 Saunders Settlement Road on a franchise-like agreement to offer fresh-baked bread and pizza dough. Gail’s Little Bakery opened March 9 in a shed on the property.