Temporary increase to NY state nutrition program

Participants in the state's Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program will now receive $35 per month for fruits and vegetables.

NEW YORK — Anyone participating in New York's Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition program will temporarily be getting more money per month for fruits and vegetables.

On Tuesday the state Department of Health announced that monthly payment will go up to $35 per month for all participants. That's up from $9 per month for children and $11 per month for women.

“Families have faced so many challenges over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, including strains on their ability to purchase adequate healthy food,” said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “This temporary increase to purchase additional fruits and vegetables will provide much needed support to families facing food insecurity and will support all WIC families in better meeting their nutritional needs.”

The American Rescue Plan authorized state WIC agencies to expand their programs for four months.

New York's temporary increase will continue until September 30, 2021.