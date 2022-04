The famous Ted's Hot Dog footlong is on hiatus while the restaurant finds a hot dog bun to meet their standards.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you were hoping to get a footlong hotdog from Ted's this weekend, you're going to have to wait or find something else on their menu.

Ted's Hot Dog's has a sign posted on their doors telling customers that due to recent product shortages, they were using a substitute roll that wasn't up to their standards.