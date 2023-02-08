Popular Thai restaurant closing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Taste of Siam, a Thai staple on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, announced they will be closing.
The owners posted a message on their Facebook page Tuesday that they will close their doors effective March 25.
The restaurant, located at 810 Elmwood Avenue, says it will remain open for dine-in until March 4 and take out until March 25.
In their post, they thank their patrons for all of their love and support. "We will be forever grateful for all of the love and support that have been shown and given by everyone over the years at this location. To all of our customers who have supported us from the start of our restaurant business here in Western New York, we would like to say thank you. Without your support, we would have never been able to succeed."
While the do not say what their future plans are, they plan on keeping their social media pages active to answer any questions, or update to their business in the future. They say, "although this is the end of a chapter for us, our story is far from finish [sic]."