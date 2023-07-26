Taste of Orchard Park happening tonight

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Looking to try some new food tonight? Orchard Park will be celebrating their 18th anniversary with popular food festival 'Taste of Orchard Park' hosted by the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce.
The event is tonight, Wednesday the 26 from 5:30-9:30pm, and will be located on North Buffalo Street between Quakerstreet and the speedway. those streets mentioned will be closed off to all traffic for the event in so those traveling should make note.
There will be nearly 30 food vendors at the event with a wide variety of food such as barbecue ribs, Cajun shrimp, Italian sausage, crab cakes, hot peppers, brisket, fried dough, tacos, burgers, pizza, kettle corn, desserts, frozen treats, beverages and more.
To learn more or view the list of vendors check out everythingop.com