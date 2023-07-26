Taste of Orchard Park happening tonight

Tonight the streets of Orchard Park will be filled with good food for all in celebration of the 'Taste of Orchard Park' host by their local Chamber of Commerce.

The event is tonight, Wednesday the 26 from 5:30-9:30pm, and will be located on North Buffalo Street between Quakerstreet and the speedway. those streets mentioned will be closed off to all traffic for the event in so those traveling should make note.

See you at the Taste of Orchard Park today 5:30 - 9:30. Bring your family and your appetite! Posted by Donald Lorentz on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

There will be nearly 30 food vendors at the event with a wide variety of food such as barbecue ribs, Cajun shrimp, Italian sausage, crab cakes, hot peppers, brisket, fried dough, tacos, burgers, pizza, kettle corn, desserts, frozen treats, beverages and more.