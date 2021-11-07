After year away, Taste of Buffalo wraps up 2-day return

The festival had about half as many restaurants, wineries, and food trucks, with about 25 this year compared to 50 or 60. One of the reasons was limited staffing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Taste of Buffalo wrapped up its second day on Sunday, which had smaller crowds because of the rain.

But don't worry, there was just as much food. The 38th annual festival had about half as many restaurants, wineries, and food trucks, with about 25 this year compared to the usual 50 or 60.

One of the reasons was limited staffing. The chef at Alex's Place in Batavia told 2 On Your Side they had to cancel one of their usual tents but during the pandemic faired okay.

"Fortunately for us, we haven't had to close down at all. We're pretty well known for our ribs so people flock to where they can get good food so," Craig Campbell said.

Chairperson Amber Hartman said after months of changing regulations, the festival was as "back to normal" as it could get this weekend.