Restaurants announced for 2023 Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Taste of Buffalo will celebrate its 40th festival this summer and has released the list of participating restaurants serving plates of delicious delicacies.

The festival, known as one of the largest two-day food festivals, will be held July 8-9, 2023, on Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo.

Dozens of restaurants, food trucks, wineries, and breweries will be participating with a mix of American and ethnic cuisines.

This year, there will be ten new restaurants participating and some new meatless and gluten-free options.

“The Taste prides itself on being the premiere food event that showcases every corner of Buffalo’s incredible and diverse food scene,” said 2023 Taste of Buffalo Chair Elizabeth Mamot in a released statement. “This year’s lineup showcases that diversity, and we look forward to attendees getting the opportunity to enjoy their usual staples while finding their new favorite restaurants.”

Here's a list of the restaurants, food trucks, and wineries that will be participating in the Taste of Buffalo:

● A Gust of Sun Winery

● A'mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen*

● Anchi A La Carte*

● Avenue29 Foods*

● Babcias Pierogi

● Bavarian Nut Company

● Brodies of WNY

● BW's Barbecue

● Caribbean Flava

● The Cheesy Chick food truck

● Chrusciki Bakery

● Days Park Tavern*

● Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles food truck

● Fat Lady's Cakes and Pies food truck

● Genevieve's Cheesecakes*

● Golden Hour Treats*

● Hofbräuhaus Buffalo

● India Gate

● Just Pizza food truck

● Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro*

● KT Caribbean Cuisine food truck

● La Casa de Sabores*

● Lloyd Taco Trucks

● Milk and Tea*

● Mister Pizza Elmwood

● Merritt Estate Winery

● Mother Cluckers food truck

● New Jewel of India*

● Nick Charlap's Ice Cream

● Osteria 166

● Pizza Amore "The Wood Fire Way" food truck

● Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

● Restaurante Mi Isla

● Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill

● Stack Burger

● Steaksters

● Sweet Melody's

● Three Brothers Wineries & Estates

● Tops Friendly Markets

● Venus food truck

● Victorianbourg Wine Estate

● Water Lily Cafe