Taste of Buffalo just over 2 weeks away

It's happening on July 8 and 9 and this year will be its 40th year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In just over two weeks, the country's largest two-day food festival will be taking over the streets of Buffalo.

The Taste of Buffalo takes place July 8 and 9 and this year will be its 40th year.

There will be dozens of restaurants, food trucks, wineries, breweries and more. Tuesday, a kick off celebratory event was held and there is much excitement.

"We are looking forward to this, the Taste of Buffalo is one of those great events that brings buffalo and Western New York together. It is a great time, and great food, great fun and it attracts people from all across the country," Mayor Byron Brown said.

This year, there will be ten new restaurants participating and some new meatless and gluten-free options.

“The Taste prides itself on being the premiere food event that showcases every corner of Buffalo’s incredible and diverse food scene,” said 2023 Taste of Buffalo Chair Elizabeth Mamot in a released statement. “This year’s lineup showcases that diversity, and we look forward to attendees getting the opportunity to enjoy their usual staples while finding their new favorite restaurants.”

Here's a list of the restaurants, food trucks, and wineries that will be participating in the Taste of Buffalo:

● A Gust of Sun Winery

● A'mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen*

● Anchi A La Carte*

● Avenue29 Foods*

● Babcias Pierogi

● Bavarian Nut Company

● Brodies of WNY

● BW's Barbecue

● Caribbean Flava

● The Cheesy Chick food truck

● Chrusciki Bakery

● Days Park Tavern*

● Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles food truck

● Fat Lady's Cakes and Pies food truck

● Genevieve's Cheesecakes*

● Golden Hour Treats*

● Hofbräuhaus Buffalo

● India Gate

● Just Pizza food truck

● Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro*

● KT Caribbean Cuisine food truck

● La Casa de Sabores*

● Lloyd Taco Trucks

● Milk and Tea*

● Mister Pizza Elmwood

● Merritt Estate Winery

● Mother Cluckers food truck

● New Jewel of India*

● Nick Charlap's Ice Cream

● Osteria 166

● Pizza Amore "The Wood Fire Way" food truck

● Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

● Restaurante Mi Isla

● Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill

● Stack Burger

● Steaksters

● Sweet Melody's

● Three Brothers Wineries & Estates

● Tops Friendly Markets

● Venus food truck

● Victorianbourg Wine Estate

● Water Lily Cafe