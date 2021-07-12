Taste of Buffalo awards announced

The 38th annual food festival was held over the weekend in downtown Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The winners for this past weekend's Taste of Buffalo food festival were unveiled on Monday.

The festival said food judging was a bit limited this year because of the pandemic. There were 25 restaurants serving up food and drinks to hungry guests, all while competing for the top prizes.

The list of winners can be read below.

People's Choice Best Overall Item : Peach Habanero Pork Slider by BW's Barbecue

People's Choice Independent Health Foundation's Healthy Option :

First Place: Lemony Fresh Bites by Cheesecake Guy

Second Place: Grilled Pineapple by BW's Barbecue

Third Place: Chana Masala by India Gate

Gusto Critic's Choice Award, Best Overall Item : Short Rib Poutine by Local Kitchen and Beer Bar

Gusto Critic's Choice Award, Best Healthy Option : Cucumber Salad by Water Lily Café