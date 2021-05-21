Taste of Buffalo announces participants for 2021 festival

The festival received approvals from local and state health officials to hold the festival in-person on July 10 and 11.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Taste of Buffalo announced this year's participants for the annual festival.

The festival received approvals from local and state health officials to hold the festival in-person on July 10 and 11.

Twenty seven restaurants and food trucks, as well as two wineries, will participate in the 38th annual event.

All are past participants of the festival. “The restaurants in this year’s Taste are some of Western New York’s favorites and we couldn’t be happier to be able to provide a venue for them to reunite with the public,” Hartman said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve all been together as a community and Buffalonians are ready and willing to throw a party that supports the local businesses that have gone through so much over the past year.”

As in the past, each restaurant will offer a 'healthy option' menu item, as well as 'taste portions' of one of their menu items.

Here is a list of participants:

• A Gust of Sun (winery)

• Alex’s Place

• Babcias Pierogi

• The Bavarian Nut Company

• Buffalo Soul

• BW’s Barbecue

• Carmine’s

• Casa Azul

• Cheesecake Guy

• The Cheesy Chick

• Chrusciki Bakery/Simply Pierogi

• Danny’s South

• Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles

• Eli Fish Brewing Company

• Lavin’s Food Truck

• Lloyd Taco

• Local Kitchen and Beer Bar

• Merritt Estates (winery)

• Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream

• Osteria 166

• Papi Grande

• Pizza Amore “The Wood Fire Way”

• Share Kitchen & Bar Room

• Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

• Sweet Melody’s

• Sweet Life Dessert

• Tops Friendly Markets

• Venus Greek & Mediterranean

• Water Lily Cafe

Menu items will be released next month.

There will still be COVID-19 safety protocols in place for this year's event.

To control crowd capacity, the event will no longer allow free, general admission. The festival will be divided into timed sessions throughout the weekend and those that attend will need to purchase tickets online prior to the festival for one of the timed sessions.

Before you can enter the festival, you will need to show that you are either fully vaccinated, or have tested negative for COVID-19 within the past three days.