Taco shop, Asian dumplings and chicken BBQ opening at brick-and-mortar sites this spring

Manito Taco Shop, a food truck operation in Lockport, is expanding on site into an adjacent building for sit-down and indoor dining.

It’s the next phase of expansion for Ivan Gonzalez and Jessica Tramp, who run the business with their daughters Rebecca and Crystal and partner Louis Calix. They plan an expanded menu and alcohol sales of margaritas and Mexican beer. To see the other restaurants opening, check out Buffalo Business First's website.