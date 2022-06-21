Supply chain increases push pizza pricing up to $30 range

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Long a staple meal for college students and budget-friendly families, the humble pizza has always been an inexpensive, easy option.

Those days appear to be gone as rising costs for food, paper goods, cooking products and labor have pushed the price of a large pizza into the $30 range.

“I remember when a large sheet pizza and 50 wings was $17.99, and you could get a two-liter of pop, too,” said Larry Santora, co-owner of Picasso’s, with four sites in Williamsville, West Seneca, Blasdell and Lancaster. “Now, you can’t even get a medium for that price.” You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.