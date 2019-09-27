BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Impossible burger started out in restaurants. Now it's available in stores in Western New York.

All Wegmans stores started selling the soy-based burger a week after it made its grocery store debut in California, where one chain said it outsold beef in its first weekend there.

Just two months ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the color additive that the company uses to make its burgers look and "bleed" like red meat.

