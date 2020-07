The popular Pumking ale has notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are still a few months away from October, but that's not stopping Southern Tier Brewing Company from getting in the Halloween spirit.

On Thursday it posted that its popular Pumking beer is now available. The company said it had been waiting 273 days for this day.

It's a pumpkin ale that has notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.