South Buffalo bar/restaurant goes on the market, another coronavirus casualty

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Covid-19 pandemic has brought an end to a legendary South Buffalo bar and restaurant.
The brother-and-sister owners of Jordan's Ale House, 107 Abbott Road, have put the restaurant on the market with a $220,000 asking price. For those who don't know it as Jordan's, the bar is probably better known as Stankey's.
Closed since March, Jordan's owners — Dawn Kunz and Michael Jordan — decided to sell the restaurant and retire. The strain of long hours coupled with Covid-related uncertainties led to their decision, said Kunz, a retired Buffalo firefighter. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.