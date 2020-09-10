South Buffalo bar/restaurant goes on the market, another coronavirus casualty

The brother-and-sister owners of Jordan's Ale House, 107 Abbott Road, have put the restaurant on the market with a $220,000 asking price.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Covid-19 pandemic has brought an end to a legendary South Buffalo bar and restaurant.

The brother-and-sister owners of Jordan's Ale House, 107 Abbott Road, have put the restaurant on the market with a $220,000 asking price. For those who don't know it as Jordan's, the bar is probably better known as Stankey's.