Sonic coming to Elmwood/Hertel

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The region's second Sonic Drive-In location - the first in the City of Buffalo - could be under construction by December.
Sonic and Uniland Development Co. officials are working with various Buffalo departments on plans to construct a 3,749-square-foot Sonic near the intersection of Elmwood and Hertel avenues. Sonic is expected to be on the Buffalo Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals agendas in September.
If approved, construction could start this winter and the Sonic location could be ready to serve its first orders of hot dogs, hamburgers and fries by late spring.