Sonic coming to Elmwood/Hertel

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The region's second Sonic Drive-In location - the first in the City of Buffalo - could be under construction by December.

Sonic and Uniland Development Co. officials are working with various Buffalo departments on plans to construct a 3,749-square-foot Sonic near the intersection of Elmwood and Hertel avenues. Sonic is expected to be on the Buffalo Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals agendas in September.