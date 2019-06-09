LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County Peach Festival continued Friday in Lewiston, where they're holding the all-stars cheerleading competition and more live music.

There's plenty more fun coming this weekend, including more music, Saturday's 5K, Sunday's Peach Queen finals and, of course, all of the amazing peach shortcake you can eat.

There's also a parade down Center Street, and 2 On Your Side's own Patrick Hammer will be there.

In years past, the Peach Taste Off and Best Peach Vendor Dish competitions had been held on Saturday. This year, both events were moved to Thursday.

Channel 2 is a proud sponsor of the event.

RELATED: Niagara County Peach Fest reveals changes for annual events

RELATED: Racist mailers say KKK will be at Niagara County Peach Festival in Lewiston on Saturday

RELATED: Artists from 13 states flock to Lewiston Art Festival