NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Culinary Institute students worked on it for months.

Now the life-sized display is a part of the Gingerbread Wonderland, which the culinary institute has put on for eight years.

There are some amazing numbers behind the edible art"

3,000 man hours were needed to complete the display

2,400 pounds of royal icing

1,200 pounds of gingerbread

400 pounds of edible decorations and tiles

100 pounds of fondant

The Gingerbread Wonderland will be on display on weekends through December 22 at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, located at 28 Old Falls Street. It's open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Display visitors will also be treated to live entertainment, face painting, cookie decorating, crafts and perhaps a visit from Santa Claus.

