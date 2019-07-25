ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Taste of Orchard Park returned for a 15th year on Wednesday, with this year's event featuring 15 restaurants.

The event didn't just include eateries from Orchard Park, though. Restaurants representing Amherst, Batavia, Blasdell, Bowmansville, Hamburg, and West Seneca were also be on hand for the event, which ran for four hours.

Taste of Orchard Park is part of Quaker Days, which runs through Sunday.

