A popular soul food staple in the Queen City will soon re-opening its' doors.

2 On Your Side got a sneak peek look at the new GiGi's soul food restaurant, Friday afternoon.

The iconic eatery had to close back in November of 2015 after a fire destroyed it.

With the help of Mayor Byron Brown, the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation and several local restaurateurs, it has gone though a re-birth.

The new GiGi's will occupy a large space on the first floor of the Northland Workforce Training Center.

There is no official opening date yet, but the owners are hoping to open the doors as early as this month.

Below are some of the images we took from inside the new restaurant:

