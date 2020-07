Mayer Brothers announced they'll open their cider mill on August 5 so you can enjoy a cider slushie during that end-of-summer heat.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Mayer Brothers Cider Mill has announced Monday that they will reopen for the fall beginning August 5.

Mayer Brothers is known locally for their cider slushies and donuts, which point to the start of fall in Western New York.

The Cider Mill, located on 1540 Seneca Creek Rd, will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday.