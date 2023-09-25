She Sings Cafe to bring food, drinks and performances to Mayville

She Sings Café will open in late September at 95 W. Lake Road in Mayville, where Dick’s Harbor House closed this summer. Rebecca Magnuson plans to dedicate a portion of profits to supporting local safe houses for women.

She Sings Café will offer farm-to-table cuisine while serving as venue for live musical performances, storytelling, poetry and comedy. She expects Mayville to be the first of a series of locations. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.