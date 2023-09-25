x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

She Sings Cafe to bring food, drinks and performances to Mayville

Breakfast will include house-made baked goods like cinnamon rolls, Amish donuts and pies as well as Swedish pancakes with lingonberry jam.
Credit: whitestorm - stock.adobe.com

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County's newest cafe will operate with a social mission too.

She Sings Café will open in late September at 95 W. Lake Road in Mayville, where Dick’s Harbor House closed this summer. Rebecca Magnuson plans to dedicate a portion of profits to supporting local safe houses for women.

She Sings Café will offer farm-to-table cuisine while serving as venue for live musical performances, storytelling, poetry and comedy. She expects Mayville to be the first of a series of locations.  You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Farm to fork tasting event highlights urban farming

Before You Leave, Check This Out