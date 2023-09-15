x
National Cheeseburger Day deals announced for Monday

Monday is National Cheeseburger Day, and here's how you can celebrate.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cheeseburger lovers can unite on Sept. 18 for National Cheeseburger Day, and these are some places to get deals to celebrate the day.

  • McDonald's will be offering customers 50-cent double cheeseburgers for only those who use the app, and limited to one burger per customer. 
  • Wendy's is offering an even better deal with Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for only a penny with the purchase of another food item on the menu.
  • Burger King will be offering free cheeseburgers to members of their Royal perks program when making a purchase of a $1 or more. 

