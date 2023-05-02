Scotch 'N Sirloin to close later this month

The owners say are still working on what they’ll do next.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst steakhouse Scotch ‘N Sirloin is closing its doors at month’s end, citing rising costs at all levels.

The restaurant at 3999 Maple Road at North Bailey has been in business for 54 years. Owners Joe Delaney and Kevin Hanlon operated the business for the past 44 years as manager/bartender and bought the place in 1996.