WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Scharf's German Restaurnt will be closing their doors at the end of the month.

The restaurant made the announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday night.

The restaurant first opened in 1967. They moved from their longtime location in Schiller Park to their current location on Clinton Street in West Seneca in 2014.

Last year, they filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in hopes they could make the restaurant profitable again, but have decided recently they will close their doors.

Their last day is June 29.