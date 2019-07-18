BUFFALO, N.Y. — The food options at KeyBank Center are about to get more diverse.

In a deal worked out between the Buffalo Sabres and Delaware North Sportservice, Salsarita’s Mexican Grill will be opening two locations in the sports and entertainment venue. The locally-owned Salsarita’s franchise signed a multi-year deal with the Sabres and Delaware North Sportservice. Terms were not disclosed.

Beginning with the Aug. 13 Iron Maiden concert, Salsarita’s will run concession stands by section 117 and another in the arena’s 300 level. In addition, Salsarita’s will also offer nacho and taco bar options within arena suites. You can read more on this story on Buffalo Business First's website.