Sahlen's expands grab-and-go foods lineup with pre-grilled hot dogs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There’s a new version of Buffalo’s famous hot dog – one that’s pre-grilled and ready to eat on the go.
Sahlen Packing Co. has launched the "Grilled for You" hot dog. It’s pre-grilled and comes in a four-pack.
“One of the things that really challenged the owner of the company is most people don’t know how to grill a hot dog,” said Ken Voelker, vice president of sales and marketing. “One of the reasons we came up with this concept is there was a need to educate people on the best possible grilling hot dog they could get and to actually do it for them. That led us on a path of innovation.”
Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.