Calling all grill masters, we have a dream job for you.

Reynolds Wrap is looking for its next CGO: Chief Grilling Officer.

The gig doesn’t come with a corner office with a great view, but that’s because you’ll be traveling around the country trying the best BBQ from city to city.

As CGO you’ll be asked to share pro-tips for grilling, you are a grill master after all, and share photos on the Reynolds Kitchen website for all other barbecue fans to see.

You and one lucky guest will have all your travel and lodging paid for as you journey across the U.S. on a mission to find the best ribs in America.

Plus, according to the Reynolds Wrap website, you’ll be given $10,000.

You can find out more and how to apply on the Reynolds Wrap website.

