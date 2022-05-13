Resurgence to open beer garden at Parkside Lounge in Delaware Park

The Pints in the Park started as a popup series at Olmsted Parks, then expanded to other parks across the county, said Jeff Ware, owner/president of Resurgence.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Resurgence Brewing Co. is opening a seasonal beer garden this summer at Delaware Park as an extension of its Pints in the Park series.

The Buffalo brewery is working with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy to open Resurgence in the Park as a concessions vendor in the Parkside Lodge. The idea follows a request for proposals from the Conservancy issued in February.