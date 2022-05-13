Resurgence to open beer garden at Parkside Lounge in Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Resurgence Brewing Co. is opening a seasonal beer garden this summer at Delaware Park as an extension of its Pints in the Park series.
The Buffalo brewery is working with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy to open Resurgence in the Park as a concessions vendor in the Parkside Lodge. The idea follows a request for proposals from the Conservancy issued in February.
Pending approvals from the City of Buffalo, Resurgence expects to open by mid-June with beer, wine, cocktails and small plates offered on Thursdays through Sundays. The contract is for one year with an option for a five-year renewal. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.