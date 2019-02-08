BUFFALO, N.Y. — As a pilot for its "Pints in the Park" pop up beer garden initiative, Resurgence Brewing Co. will make its first appearance this weekend inside Delaware Park.

The program is done in collaboration with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, with stops planned later this month in Riverside Park and Cazenovia Park.

The Delaware Park pop up set, set for Saturday and Sunday, at the Agassiz Circle entrance near the Route 198 and Parkside entryway, will run from 3 p.m. to dusk on Aug. 2 and noon to dusk on Aug. 3. You can read more on Buffalo Business First's website.