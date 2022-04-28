Resurgence Brewing beer sales to help Dion's Dreamers

The brewery will donate $1 of every pint sold and $2 of every four-pack back to Dion's Dreamers, which is Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins' organization.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Resurgence Brewing Company has another beer you will want to try out.

They posted a picture of this beer on their Facebook page on Thursday called "Shnow Berry." They said it's draft day, and you already "shnow" what that means.

Resurgence Brewery has release their shnowberry sour beer, which is fruited with raspberry and blueberry.

The best part is that they are donating a dollar of every pint sold and $2 of every four-pack back to Dion's Dreamers, which is Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins' organization. Dawkins' group provides mentorship and support to young men and women in underserved communities.