BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has forces restaurants and bars across Western New York to change the way they serve customers. All restaurants and bars can only do takeout or delivery service.

If you are restaurant/bar owner or manager, and you're located in Western New York, add your restaurant/bar to our WNY 2 Go map.

Once the map is populated, we'll share it out so Western New Yorkers can find restaurants/bars to support.

RELATED: Food trucks serve up free food to healthcare workers

RELATED: Western New York can now feed those on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Number of New York unemployment claims soar due to coronavirus