Restaurant Week is back in Western New York

Buffalo Restaurant Week runs from October 24-30 and will feature new dishes and prix fixe menus and will be debuting for lunch and dinner.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Restaurant Week is back in Buffalo.

“The people that used to be in it are happy that it’s back, but also there’s a lot of new restaurants that are out there,” said Dan Garvey, innkeeper at the Roycroft Inn in East Aurora. “This is a chance for them to get out and tell the public what they’re made of. It’s going to be an exciting week here in Western New York.”

This year, Restaurant Week is partnering with Visit Buffalo Niagara, and has joined with the Western New York chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association to help promote the event. “What is one common activity that all tourists engage in when they are traveling? Dining out,” said Patrick Kaler, Visit Buffalo Niagara president and CEO. “By promoting the county’s unique dining experiences, we are encouraging, not only visitors, but also residents, to try new flavors or a restaurant they’ve not been to before.”

What's new this year? Restaurants no longer have to pay to participate in Restaurant Week. They can decide if they will over new menu items or a prix fixed menu, or both.

“The other restaurateurs that I spoke to are excited to participate. I think it’s just going to be a fun ‘welcome back from the COVID world’ week,” said Ellie Grenauer, owner of the Glen Park Tavern in Williamsville. “My chefs are looking forward to trying out some new recipes. It’s kind of exciting to do something different.”