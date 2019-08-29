BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lot of the food that is in your refrigerator will most likely be thrown out.

Researchers from Ohio State University surveyed 300 adults about their fridge. Although most expected to eat nearly all of the meat and vegetables, they only ate about half of it.

They also thought they would eat most of the fruit and dairy products, but in the end, they discarded about 60 percent.

Some of the biggest reasons given for throwing food out were appearance, odor, and confusion about the dates on the food labels.

