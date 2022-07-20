Rayzor's Dawg House, Ted's offering discounts for 'National Hot Dog Day'

Rayzor's Dawg House and Ted's Hot Dogs are both offering special discounts on hot dogs in honor of "National Hot Dog Day."

EDEN, N.Y. — Wednesday, July 20 is National Hot Dog Day, and to celebrate, two local businesses are holding special discounts for any customers who stop by.

The first is Rayzor's Dawg House in Eden. Rayzor's Dawg House posted on its official Facebook page that it will be giving out hot dogs to customers on Wednesday.

Rayzor's notes that only one free hot dog will be given out per customer. Any additional hot dogs purchased will only be 99 cents with the purchase of an order of fries. The special 99-cent deal can be used to purchase up to three hot dogs.

Ted's Hot Dogs is also offering 99-cent regular hot dogs all day Wednesday to celebrate.

Ted's is also holding a contest for "golden hot dog keychains," which gets customers a free hot dog for life when you purchase a sandwich. According to Ted's, customers can enter to win the contest at all of its stores.