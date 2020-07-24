Pizza Hut closes 17 area locations

The Pizza Hut brand may return to the region at some point

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 17 Pizza Hut locations across Western New York down to the Southern Tier.

Yum! Brands representatives confirmed that 17 restaurants from Bath and Hornell to Dunkirk and Jamestown and the Buffalo area are out of business after the local franchisee, Pizza Hut Realty NY, decided to end operations. Plano,Texas-based Yum! Brands owns Pizza Hut.