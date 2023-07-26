Pierogi Pete's celebrates grand opening

The popular pierogi restaurant welcomes its new restaurant location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — To celebrate the grand opening of its new restaurant, Pierogi Pete's will be cutting the ribbon on Thursday, July 27 at 4 p.m. at their new home in East Amherst.

The ceremonial ribbon cutting will kick off the event, and guests are encouraged to come visit the new location that will provide a delicious home base for the company's well know Polish cuisine.

The new restaurant has been open and serving the public since April. They offer a wide variety of Polish dishes both available for dine-in, takeout, or catering. The menu features specialty bowls, snackables, and more.

Pierogi Pete's is a part of 2nd generation owner, Ania Duchon’s empire of popular eateries in Western New York which includes 'Chrusciki Bakery', 'Queen City Pizza' and 'Sto Lat Bar'.

“We are thrilled for this new venture, bringing our love for Polish cuisine to Western New York in a fun and delicious way,” says Duchon. “Bring your family, grab your crew, and join us in the restaurant or on the patio for Polish bites!”