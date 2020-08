Paula's announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Takeout Taxi Buffalo to begin donut deliveries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you were hoping to get Paula's Donuts delivered to your doorstep, you're in luck!

Paula's announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Takeout Taxi Buffalo to begin donut deliveries.

According to Takeout Taxi Buffalo's website, you can only order take-out donuts from Paula's Main Street and Sheridan Drive locations.