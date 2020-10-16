Paula's Donuts latest fundraiser features cereal-themed treats

Four limited-edition donuts will benefit Oishei Children's Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Donuts for breakfast? Paula's Donuts latest fundraising effort will certainly tempt you to give it a try.

The shop has unveiled four, cereal-themed donuts to benefit The Children’s Guild Foundation Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Oishei Children's Hospital.

The donuts will be available at all three locations, but only on Thursday and Friday, October 22 and 23. Half the proceeds from the sale of all the four donuts sold over the two days to OCH.

“We are so grateful to have Paula’s Donuts creating these special donuts to support The Children’s Guild Foundation NICU at Oishei Children’s Hospital,” said Andrew Bennett, vice president, The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation. “I’m sure the community will be just as excited as we are to try these donuts and the fact that by buying a donut, you’re helping babies and families right here in WNY during a difficult time, makes it that much sweeter.”

The four creations to choose from are:

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Donut: Ring donut with Dulce de Leche frosting dipped in Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Ring donut with Dulce de Leche frosting dipped in Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Jelly Filled Reese’s Puff Donut : Peanut butter frosted donut dipped in Reese’s Puffs cereal filled with black raspberry jelly.

: Peanut butter frosted donut dipped in Reese’s Puffs cereal filled with black raspberry jelly. Reese's Puff Ring Donut : Ring donut with peanut butter frosting dipped in Reese’s Puffs cereal with chocolate drizzle.

: Ring donut with peanut butter frosting dipped in Reese’s Puffs cereal with chocolate drizzle. Lucky Charms Donut: White frosted donut dipped with Lucky Charms with angel cream filling.