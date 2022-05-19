Paula's Donuts kicks off annual fundraiser for Hospice and Palliative Care of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Paula's Donuts is kicking off its annual "Raise the Dough" fundraiser. This year 50% of all Donut Dipper sales will be donated to Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo.
The Donut Dippers include five donut holes in a pack and are paired with a variety of frosting dips. The flavors available are red velvet donuts with cream cheese frosting dip, chocolate donuts with cannoli frosting dip, and cake glazed donuts with a Nutella cannoli frosting dip.
The Donut Dippers start at $3.50 each and the 'Raise the Dough' fundraiser goes until Sunday, May 22.
You can stop in at any Paula's Donuts to purchase your donut dipper or order online at paulasdonuts.com.