Paula's Donuts kicks off annual fundraiser for Hospice and Palliative Care of Buffalo

This year a portion of sales of the donut dippers will benefit Hospice and Palliative Care of Buffalo.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Paula's Donuts is kicking off its annual "Raise the Dough" fundraiser. This year 50% of all Donut Dipper sales will be donated to Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo.

The Donut Dippers include five donut holes in a pack and are paired with a variety of frosting dips. The flavors available are red velvet donuts with cream cheese frosting dip, chocolate donuts with cannoli frosting dip, and cake glazed donuts with a Nutella cannoli frosting dip.

The Donut Dippers start at $3.50 each and the 'Raise the Dough' fundraiser goes until Sunday, May 22.

Day 1 of our Annual Hospice fundraising event! 🍩🍩



50% of the sale of our Donut Dippers will be donated to @hospicebuffalo



Order online for a quick pick-up: https://t.co/rCCyNUCwSL



Red Velvet w/ Cream Cheese

Chocolate w/ Cannoli

Cake Glazed w/ Nutella Cannoli#raisethedough pic.twitter.com/WvVn0tEyNS — Paula's Donuts (@PaulasDonuts) May 18, 2022