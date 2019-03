BUFFALO, N.Y. — Paula's Donuts will be selling a special cannoli donut this week to raise money for Hospice Buffalo.

The donuts will be sold only from Wednesday, March 6 - Sunday, March 10.

On the first day of the promotion Wednesday, Paula's shared on their Facebook page that by 10 a.m. they were already sold out for the day.

Paula's also shared that they even rented extra refrigerators to keep up with the demand.

