Pastry by Camille chef reinvents his business, offers classes once again

Camille Le Caër closed his popular cafe but wasn't done sharing his talents with Buffalo. Now you can join him in making some macaroons on Chandler Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coronavirus has changed a lot of Buffalo: local stores, shops and cafes have all shuttered due to the pandemic.

However, when one local chef shut his doors, but it was only the beginning of a new business venture.

Camille Le Caër is known affectionately as "Frenchie." He's a Buffalo-based but French-born and trained chef. Le Caër was well known locally for his cafe on Hertel Avenue, "Pastry By Camille," which served crepes, macaroons, and other pastries.

He also used his shop to hold masterclasses where people could come and learn how to create french pastries themselves.

Le Caër closed his shop in May, and while it was the end of a brick-and-mortar home to his culinary creations, it wasn't the end of Le Caër sharing his talents with the Buffalo community.

Since then Le Caër has been sharing his adventures on social media as a private chef, catering to special events and private parties. On Friday, he shared that in-person masterclasses would be available once again.

Pastry by Camille I turn the egg into egg whites & Macaron delight up in the sky, bi...

This week's masterclasses will be focused on making macaroons and will cost $69. The classes take place at a private kitchen on Chandler Street in Buffalo. Those interested can message the Pastry by Camille page on Facebook.